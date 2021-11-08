SQQQ, KLNE: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, which added 18,950,000 units, or a 8.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of KLNE, in morning trading today Ishares S&P Global Clean Energy Index is up about 1.6%.

