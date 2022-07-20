SQM (SQM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $88.76, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 4.65% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.96% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

SQM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $3.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 903.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, up 245.35% from the year-ago period.

SQM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +422.44% and +197.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.92% higher within the past month. SQM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SQM has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.33 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.59.

It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

