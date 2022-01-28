SQM (SQM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SQM (SQM) closed at $51.19, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 0.42% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

SQM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 244% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $933.32 million, up 81.65% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.19% higher. SQM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note SQM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.42.

It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SQM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

