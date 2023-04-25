SQM (SQM) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SQM (SQM) closed at $66.36, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 16.95% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SQM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $3.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.82 billion, up 39.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.95 per share and revenue of $11.27 billion, which would represent changes of +1.97% and +5.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.7% lower. SQM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SQM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.61.

Meanwhile, SQM's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

