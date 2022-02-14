SQM (SQM) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed at $64.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had gained 13.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SQM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 288%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, up 96.82% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.08% higher. SQM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, SQM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.07.

Investors should also note that SQM has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.