SQM (SQM) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $64.74, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 16.99% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SQM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 17, 2023. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.67 billion, up 32.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.53 per share and revenue of $10.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.41% and -4.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.39% lower. SQM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.49, which means SQM is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SQM has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.