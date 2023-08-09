SQM (SQM) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SQM (SQM) closed at $69.67, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 12.16% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 16, 2023. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $2.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.24 billion, down 13.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.15 per share and revenue of $10.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.18% and -5.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower within the past month. SQM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SQM has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

Meanwhile, SQM's PEG ratio is currently 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, which puts it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.