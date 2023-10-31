SQM (SQM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

SQM (SQM) closed the latest trading day at $48.40, indicating a -0.68% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

The chemicals company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SQM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 15, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.38, marking a 38.18% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.1 billion, down 29.11% from the year-ago period.

SQM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.44 per share and revenue of $8.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.99% and -19.63%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SQM. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.64% lower. Right now, SQM possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, SQM is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.2.

We can also see that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.