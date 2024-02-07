SQM (SQM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, SQM (SQM) reached $40.47, with a -0.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

The the stock of chemicals company has fallen by 22.95% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SQM in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 28, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.48, showcasing a 63.28% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.41 billion, showing a 54.94% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.86% lower. SQM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, SQM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.47, which means SQM is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

