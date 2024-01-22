SQM (SQM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw SQM (SQM) ending at $47.86, denoting a -0.04% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

The chemicals company's shares have seen a decrease of 20.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of SQM will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.72, indicating a 57.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.66 billion, down 46.92% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SQM. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SQM currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, SQM is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.08.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

