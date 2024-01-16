SQM (SQM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

SQM (SQM) closed the latest trading day at $49.30, indicating a +1.34% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

The the stock of chemicals company has fallen by 13.83% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SQM in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.72, indicating a 57.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.66 billion, indicating a 46.92% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SQM. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, SQM boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, SQM is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.26.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.