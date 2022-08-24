SQM (SQM) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

SQM (SQM) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SQM broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, SQM has gained 5.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SQM's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 4 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting SQM on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.