SQM (SQM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $94.34, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chemicals company had gained 11.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.80, up 236.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.17 billion, up 192.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.7% lower within the past month. SQM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SQM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.73, which means SQM is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SQM's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SQM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.