SQM (SQM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $84.73, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had gained 37.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

SQM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 303.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 128.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +126.83% and +74.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.22% higher within the past month. SQM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.31.

Investors should also note that SQM has a PEG ratio of 0.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

