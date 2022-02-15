SQM (SQM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed at $65.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had gained 13.77% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 288%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion, up 96.82% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.5% higher within the past month. SQM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.76.

Investors should also note that SQM has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

