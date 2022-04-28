SQM (SQM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $74.41, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chemicals company had lost 14.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SQM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $1.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 373.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.28 billion, up 142.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $5.89 billion, which would represent changes of +198.05% and +105.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.51% higher. SQM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, SQM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.12.

It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SQM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

