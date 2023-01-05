SQM (SQM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed at $78.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 18.08% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

SQM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $3.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 236.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.14 billion, up 189.52% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% higher within the past month. SQM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.52.

Meanwhile, SQM's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

