SQM (SQM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $93.76, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chemicals company had gained 1.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.32, up 797.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.66 billion, up 302.51% from the year-ago period.

SQM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +530.73% and +258.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SQM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SQM has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.38.

We can also see that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

