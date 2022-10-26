SQM (SQM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed at $97.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had gained 2.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SQM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.32, up 797.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.66 billion, up 302.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +530.73% and +258.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SQM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note SQM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.39, which means SQM is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SQM has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



