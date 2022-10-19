SQM (SQM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed at $90.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 14.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

SQM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 802.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.66 billion, up 301.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $10.28 billion, which would represent changes of +530.73% and +258.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SQM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, SQM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.11, so we one might conclude that SQM is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SQM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

