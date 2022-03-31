SQM (SQM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $85.60, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had gained 29.88% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 303.85% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 128.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +126.83% and +74.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.22% higher. SQM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.

It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SQM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

