SQM (SQM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $83.12, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chemicals company had lost 9.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

SQM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $3.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 236.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.17 billion, up 192.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.7% lower within the past month. SQM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note SQM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.59.

It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

