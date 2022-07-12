SQM (SQM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SQM (SQM) closed at $81.33, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 10.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 22.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SQM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SQM is projected to report earnings of $3.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 903.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 194.81% from the prior-year quarter.

SQM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $8.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +422.44% and +197.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34.47% higher. SQM is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.4, which means SQM is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Fertilizers was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.