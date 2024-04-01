SQM (SQM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

SQM (SQM) closed the most recent trading day at $48.99, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.

The chemicals company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.41% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SQM in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 70.34% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating a 51.55% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

SQM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $5.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -45.96% and -32.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.12% lower. SQM currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.49 for its industry.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

