SQM (SQM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

SQM (SQM) closed at $45.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 23.58% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SQM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.32%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.64 billion, indicating a 47.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, SQM holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, SQM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.08 for its industry.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.