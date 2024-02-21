SQM (SQM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with SQM (SQM) standing at $42.92, reflecting a +1.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.

Shares of the chemicals company witnessed a loss of 12.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SQM in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 28, 2024. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, down 58.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 30.13% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SQM presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, SQM is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.9.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.