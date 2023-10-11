SQM (SQM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

SQM (SQM) closed at $56.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

Shares of the chemicals company have depreciated by 2.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.37% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SQM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SQM to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.55%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.15 billion, showing a 27.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.87 per share and revenue of $8.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.85% and -17.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.75% decrease. At present, SQM boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SQM is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.02.

It's also important to note that SQM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Fertilizers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

