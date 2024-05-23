News & Insights

SQM Reports Strong Q1 2024 and Expands Reach

May 23, 2024 — 02:57 pm EDT

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM) has released an update.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) reported robust first quarter results for 2024 with revenues of nearly $1.1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of over $400 million, despite a one-time accounting adjustment related to Chile’s lithium mining tax. The company has seen strong growth in sales volumes in iodine, fertilizer, and lithium sectors, along with strategic expansions in lithium production capacity aiming for 240,000 metric tons by end of 2025. SQM also highlights the launch of the Mt. Holland lithium project and the acquisition of Andover lithium project, reinforcing its leading position in the global lithium market.

