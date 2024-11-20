SQM Reports Revenue Drop Amid Falling Lithium Prices

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) reported a significant decline in revenues and earnings for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, with revenues dropping to $3.455 billion and a net loss of $524.5 million, down from a net income of $1.809 billion. Despite strong demand in lithium, iodine, and fertilizers, falling lithium prices and market oversupply have impacted financial performance. The company remains optimistic about long-term growth in the lithium market, driven by the clean energy transition.

For further insights into SQM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.