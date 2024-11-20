SQM Reports Revenue Drop Amid Falling Lithium Prices

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) reported a significant decline in revenues and earnings for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, with revenues dropping to $3.455 billion and a net loss of $524.5 million, down from a net income of $1.809 billion. Despite strong demand in lithium, iodine, and fertilizers, falling lithium prices and market oversupply have impacted financial performance. The company remains optimistic about long-term growth in the lithium market, driven by the clean energy transition.
For further insights into SQM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.