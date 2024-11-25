SQM price target lowered to $50 from $60 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on SQM (SQM) to $50 from $60 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. While the firm continues to see the company’s offering as the best long-term value among the lithium majors in its coverage, Scotiabank reduced its price target to reflect a lower-for-longer lithium thesis, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SQM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.