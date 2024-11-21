SQM price target lowered to $31 from $35 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard lowered the firm’s price target on SQM (SQM) to $31 from $35 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm sees more downside pressure to come for lithium pricing.

