SQM expects lithium prices to remain high through 2022 and early 2023

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lithium prices are set to remain high through 2022 and the first months of 2023, a top executive for Chilean miner SQM said on Thursday during a call to discuss its third-quarter results.

SQM, the world's second largest lithium producer, posted on Wednesday a ten-fold jump in third-quarter net profit, boosted by sky-rocketing prices and record high sales of the metal.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

