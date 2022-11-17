Commodities

SQM expects lithium prices to remain high through 2022 and early 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

November 17, 2022 — 10:11 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lithium prices are set to remain high through 2022 and the first months of 2023, a top executive for Chilean miner SQM said on Thursday during a call to discuss its third-quarter results.

SQM, the world's second largest lithium producer, posted on Wednesday a ten-fold jump in third-quarter net profit, boosted by sky-rocketing prices and record high sales of the metal.

