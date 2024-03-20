News & Insights

SQM, Codelco agree to extend deadline on tie-up terms to end-May

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

March 20, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

March 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM SQMA.SN said on Wednesday the firm and state-run Codelco had extended the deadline to set terms on a partnership from the end of this month to the end of May.

In a separate statement, SQM also said board member Xu Tieying would step down on April 24.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
