SQM, Codelco agree to extend deadline on tie-up terms to end-May

March 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM SQMA.SN said on Wednesday the firm and state-run Codelco had extended the deadline to set terms on a partnership from the end of this month to the end of May.

In a separate statement, SQM also said board member Xu Tieying would step down on April 24.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Chris Reese)

