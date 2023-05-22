SQM Announces Long-Term Lithium Supply Agreement With Ford

(RTTNews) - Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) and Ford Motor Company announced a long-term strategic agreement to secure the supply of high-quality lithium products for production of electric vehicles.

SQM said that the agreement will ensure the supply of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, essential components to manufacture high-performance electric vehicle batteries.

SQM said that the alliance will allow both companies to contribute further to the decarbonization of the planet on a global scale.

