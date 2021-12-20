SQ Stock: Market’s Re-Branding Reaction Is Wrong

Based in California, Block (also known as Square) (NYSE: SQ) develops hardware and software focused mainly on facilitating digital point-of-sale payments and the blockchain/metaverse. I am bullish on the stock.

Some folks would say that the stock market is never wrong, and everything is priced correctly based on supply and demand.

Yet, it would be quite difficult to make money in stocks if the market were perfectly efficient. In the case of Block, its transition from Square hasn't been well received by investors, so far -- and this presents an opportunity.

Getting Blocked

Would you believe it? Already, Dorsey's re-brand is getting pushback -- but it's probably not what you expected.

Apparently, the name Block is too similar to tax preparation service H&R Block (NYSE: HRB). At least, that's what H&R Block is claiming.

Reportedly, H&R Block has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court in an attempt to stop the company from using the name Block.

H&R Block is also seeking to prevent Block from using what it claims to be a “nearly identical" green square logo.

“Today’s filing is an important effort to prevent consumer confusion and ensure a competitor cannot leverage the reputation and trust we have built over more than six decades,” H&R Block president and CEO Jeff Jones declared.

So, Dorsey's company's re-branding isn't off to a great start. However, the lawsuit might not hold up in court. How many people would actually use Block's services, thinking that they're using H&R Block?

If worse comes to worst, Dorsey might have to change the company's name and logo again -- hopefully to something that bears no resemblance to any other businesses.

Disruptive Potential

Despite the pushback from H&R Block, there's hope that Block (or whatever the company's name turns out to be) can thrive as a business enterprise.

On August 1, back when it was still called Square, the company agreed to buy Afterpay, an Australia-based consumer lending business, in a $29-billion all-stock deal.

The Afterpay buyout will thrust Block into the "buy now, pay later" niche market, which threatens traditional credit-card companies.

As far as UBS analyst Rayna Kumar is concerned, this development is bullish for SQ stock.

"Despite recent share pressure, Block remains our top 2022 pick given its potential to disrupt the Payments space through its transformational acquisition of Afterpay by enhancing its positioning as a two-sided merchant and consumer payments network," Kumar explained.

There's also disruptive potential with Square/Block's Cash App, which will support a software upgrade to the Bitcoin blockchain known as Taproot. According to the company, Taproot is intended to make the Bitcoin network more secure, flexible, and scalable.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, SQ is a Strong Buy, based on 16 Buy and six Hold ratings. The average Square price target is $287.67, implying 81% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Clearly, the analyst community is bullish on SQ stock even while the share price is declining.

At the same time, Block may have to change its name and logo, but that shouldn't be a deal breaker for investors.

As long as the company has transformative potential in the payments space, there will still be motivation to invest in Block, Square, or whatever its name turns out to be.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. ​

