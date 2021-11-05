SQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $242.80, changing hands as low as $242.33 per share. Square Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $167.11 per share, with $289.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.55.

