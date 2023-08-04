SQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.69, changing hands as low as $63.52 per share. Block Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $51.34 per share, with $93.1899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.47.
