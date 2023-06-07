SQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.38, changing hands as high as $67.61 per share. Block Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $51.34 per share, with $93.1899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.24.
