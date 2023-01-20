SQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.94, changing hands as high as $76.19 per share. Block Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $51.34 per share, with $149 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.