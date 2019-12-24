Markets
SPYV, RPV: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Value ETF, which added 38,400,000 units, or a 28.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.1%, and JP Morgan Chase is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Value ETF, which added 5,450,000 units, for a 36.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RPV, in morning trading today Ford Motor is up about 0.3%, and Valero Energy is lower by about 0.4%.

