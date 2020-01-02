SPYV, RPG: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Value ETF, where 33,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 18.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 0.1%, and Exxon Mobil is up by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF, which lost 13,200,000 of its units, representing a 38.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RPG, in morning trading today Servicenow is up about 1.9%, and Lam Research is higher by about 1.2%.

