Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, where 9,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.1% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 0.9%, and JP Morgan Chase is higher by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the MSFY ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYV, MSFY: Big ETF Outflows

