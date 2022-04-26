Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, where 15,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is down about 0.1%, and Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the JOYY ETF, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 27.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYV, JOYY: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.