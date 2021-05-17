SPYV, GENY: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 13,550,000 units, or a 4.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is down about 0.7%, and JP Morgan Chase is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the GENY ETF, which added 600,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

