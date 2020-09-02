SPYV, FUT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 5,800,000 units, or a 3.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 0.7%, and UnitedHealth Group is higher by about 1.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which added 30,000 units, for a 35.3% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.