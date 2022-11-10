Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, which added 17,800,000 units, or a 5.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYV, in morning trading today Berkshire Hathaway is up about 2.4%, and Exxon Mobil is up by about 1.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas, which added 1,000,000 units, for a 39.2% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYV, DUG: Big ETF Inflows

