SPYV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.56, changing hands as low as $31.70 per share. SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— Value shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.12 per share, with $35.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.60.

