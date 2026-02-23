Spyre Therapeutics Stock Surges This Past Year as $10.5 Million Buy Lifts Stake to $78 Million

Key Points

Commodore Capital bought 400,161 shares of Spyre Therapeutics; the estimated transaction value was $10.46 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the stake increased by $44.92 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement.

The post-trade holding was 2,388,245 shares valued at $78.24 million.

10 stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics ›

Commodore Capital disclosed a buy of 400,161 shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE), an estimated $10.46 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, per a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Commodore Capital increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 400,161 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value is $10.46 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $44.92 million, a figure that includes both share accumulation and stock price appreciation.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:RLAY: $143.82 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:ALKS: $99.33 million (6.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:TYRA: $88.73 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:XENE: $80.68 million (5.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:SYRE: $78.24 million (5.21% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Spyre Therapeutics were priced at $35.95, up 62.9% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.17 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $35.95 Net income (TTM) ($148.97 million) One-year price change 63%

Company snapshot

Spyre Therapeutics develops preclinical-stage monoclonal antibody therapeutics targeting inflammatory bowel disease, with lead programs including SPY001 (anti-a4ß7), SPY002 (anti-TL1A), and multiple combination therapies in early-stage development.

The company operates as a preclinical stage biotechnology company, investing in R&D to advance proprietary biologic candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

Spyre Therapeutics’ primary focus is on patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, aiming to address unmet needs in the inflammatory bowel disease market.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative antibody-based therapies for inflammatory bowel disease. With a pipeline of differentiated preclinical assets, the company leverages advanced biologic platforms to address unmet needs in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Its strategy centers on scientific innovation and targeted therapeutic development to establish a competitive position in the IBD treatment landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Clinical-stage biotech only works if you can fund the science long enough to see it through, and Spyre looks built for that moment. The company ended 2025 with roughly $757 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and expects its runway to stretch into the second half of 2028. That matters with six proof-of-concept Phase 2 readouts expected this year.



Still, this is not a revenue story yet. Fourth quarter net loss came in at $62.5 million, with R&D spending of $44.6 million as programs advance. But the balance sheet was bolstered by a $316 million October offering, giving management room to execute on SKYLINE in ulcerative colitis and SKYWAY in rheumatic diseases.



Within the portfolio, the position now sits around $78 million, or just over 5% of assets, smaller than the biggest holdings like Relay Therapeutics at 9.6% but meaningful alongside other names such as Xenon. Shares at $35.95 are up nearly 63% over the past year, handily beating the S&P 500.



Ultimately, this is a capital-intensive bet on differentiated antibodies and combination biology. The real inflection could likely come from 2026 data, with strong signals justifying the concentration, and weak data testing conviction quickly.

Should you buy stock in Spyre Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Spyre Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Spyre Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alkermes Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.