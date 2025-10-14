Markets
SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Rises 11% After $275 Mln Public Offering Pricing

October 14, 2025 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) rose 11.31% to $21.06, up $2.14, following the announcement of a $275 million public offering of common stock at $18.50 per share.

The stock opened at $19.15, hit a high of $21.41 and a low of $18.30, versus a previous close of $18.92. It trades on the NASDAQ, with a volume of 2.87 million shares, sharply above its average.

The 52-week range is $12.10 to $21.41.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SYRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.