Spyre Therapeutics Stock Rises 11% After $275 Mln Public Offering Pricing

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) rose 11.31% to $21.06, up $2.14, following the announcement of a $275 million public offering of common stock at $18.50 per share.

The stock opened at $19.15, hit a high of $21.41 and a low of $18.30, versus a previous close of $18.92. It trades on the NASDAQ, with a volume of 2.87 million shares, sharply above its average.

The 52-week range is $12.10 to $21.41.

