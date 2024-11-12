News & Insights

Spyre Therapeutics’ SPY001 shows efficacy, safety in Phase 1 bowel disease trial

November 12, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) announced positive interim Phase 1 data from its first-in-human trial of SPY001, an investigational novel, extended half-life monoclonal antibody targeting alpha4beta7. SPY001 was well tolerated with pharmacokinetic data demonstrating a half-life of greater than90 days and pharmacodynamic data demonstrating complete target engagement at all time points available. Interim results from the trial, with data as of October 30, exceeded the company’s expectations and support the potential for SPY001 to become a next-generation anti-alpha4beta7 therapy and backbone for paradigm-changing combination therapies in IBD. The PK and PD results support optimized Phase 2 dosing. Across doses, SPY001 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported and all adverse events being mild in severity. Based on these data, and subject to regulatory feedback, the company plans to initiate a Phase 2 platform trial in mid-2025 that will ultimately include SPY001, SPY002 (TL1A), SPY003 and combinations thereof.

